Court confirms dismissal of Siemens lawsuit in Crimean turbines case

Russia's Ninth Arbitration Appeals Court confirmed the decision by Moscow Arbitration Court on January 10, 2018 to reject a lawsuit filed by Siemens Gas Turbines Technologies LLC (SGTT) against Rostec companies OJSC VO Technopromexport and Technopromexport LLC over the allegedly illegal shipment of turbines to Crimea, an Interfax correspondent reported from the court.

On March 14, the court confirmed a November 27, 2017 ruling by the Moscow Arbitration Court which rejected a SGTT motion to enact injunctive measures against VO Technopromexport and Technopromexport LLC as part of the lawsuit.