Economy

13:56 09.04.2018

Prosecutor's office probes abuse by Boryspil Airport officials

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched criminal proceedings due to abuse by officials of the tender committee at Boryspil International Airport during the procurement of reconstruction work worth more than UAH 47 million.

The press office of the regional prosecutor's office reported on Friday, April 6, that investigators found out that the airport held an open tender for the reconstruction of passenger terminal D, in which two business entities participated.

The winner of the tender was a legal entity that submitted a tender offer not meeting the conditions of the tender documentation (qualification requirements) set by the customer - Boryspil Airport.

"Despite the fact that the work on the reconstruction of passenger terminal D refers to the construction of facilities with increased danger, a legal entity has been identified as the winner of the tender, and it lacks experience in performing construction work of this complexity," the report says.

However, according to the prosecutor's office, the airport's tender committee, in violation of the requirements of the legislation in the field of public procurement, concluded a contract for more than UAH 47 million.

"Such actions by officials of the tender committee do not correspond to the principles of public procurement and do not aim to protect the economic interests of the state enterprise against unlawful encroachments," the regional procurator's office said.

The prosecutor's office launched criminal proceedings under Part 2, Article 364 (abuse of power or office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

