EC to help work out terms of tender to attract partner to manage Ukraine's GTS - govt

The European Commission will take part in working out the terms of a tender to attract an international partner for PJSC Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reported after a meeting between Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Kistion and Director of the EC's Directorate-General for Energy Klaus-Dieter Borchardt.

"Kistion and Klaus-Dieter Borchardt agreed that the EC... will join the development of the technical part to the terms of the tender to search for an international partner for Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine," reads the report.

Earlier, Kistion said that Ukraine would form the terms of the tender to select a partner to manage Ukraine's gas transit system (GTS) before April 2018.

There are currently ten companies interested in participating in the management of the Ukrainian GTS, in particular, Eustream (Slovakia), Snam (Italy), Gasunie (the Netherlands), GRTgaz (France), Gaz-System (Poland), DESFA (Greece), Reganosa (Spain), Verbundnetz Gas AG (Germany), Fluxys (Belgium), and Transgaz (Romania).

