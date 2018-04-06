Economy

17:27 06.04.2018

Siemens, German government intend to prevent launch of turbines delivered to occupied Crimea – Klimkin

The leadership of the German concern Siemens AG and the German government have assured Ukraine they intend to prevent the launching of four Siemens turbines illegally delivered to the occupied Crimea by judicial and political means, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"We have repeatedly appealed to the German government, to the European Union, and directly to Siemens. I met with the Siemens management and we coordinated our attempts to achieve this by filing relevant lawsuits. Siemens continues these lawsuits in order to stop the launch of turbines that were delivered to the territory of the occupied Crimea by fraud," Klimkin said during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, answering the question of MP Refat Chubarov about the government actions to prevent the launch of these turbines in Crimea.

"I've received from the Siemens management – and the same message we've received from the German leadership – that they will continue to act both politically and judicially in order to prevent this [putting the turbines into operation]," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

As reported, Siemens requested that the deal from October 16, 2015 to supply turbines to LLC VO Technopromexport to be used in Crimea be recognized as invalid and to apply the consequences of invalidating the deal. The German concern is accusing Technopromexport of illegally transferring four turbines to Crimea which were supplied for the construction of power plants in Taman. In accordance with sanctions, the German company banned the use of its turbines for the production of electricity in Crimea.

The EU imposed sanctions against three Russian companies and three individuals over the delivery of the turbines to Crimea.

