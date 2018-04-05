Economy

10:29 05.04.2018

Justice ministry denies politics in filing lawsuit to collect UAH 705 mln from Rosneft's LINIK

The lawsuit of the Justice Ministry of Ukraine to recover UAH 705 million from PJSC LINIK (Lysychansk oil refinery, Luhansk region), which is owned by Rosneft, as recourse in the lawsuit of Agrocomplex lost in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) does not involve politics, Deputy Director of the judicial work and bankruptcy department of the Justice Ministry Ihor Bahno has said.

"This issue does not absolutely involve politics. It has no political motivation whatsoever. It is based on significant legal grounds without bias. It is always necessary to be responsible for our debts, including debts to the state. So we are determined to prove our position and go to the end," Bahno said at a briefing in Kharkiv on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister of Justice Serhiy Shkliar, who also was present at the briefing, said that this is not the only lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice for recovering funds as a recourse against claims lost in the ECHR. So, the business court of Kyiv is hearing a claim to recover UAH 54.2 million from Kyivenergo, as a recourse under the Golden Mandarin Oil lawsuit lost in the ECHR, and the business court of Kyiv region is hearing a claim to recover UAH 176 million from the State Fiscal Service as a recourse on the lawsuit of the Irish company East/West Alliance Limited with an office in Ukraine lost in the ECHR.

Shkliar pointed out the complexity of the lawsuit to recover the funds from LINIK.

"The lawsuit is very complicated. Therefore we repeatedly petitioned that it should be heard by a judicial panel (three judges). These petitions, unfortunately, were not satisfied," Shkliar said.

Bahno said that the court also refused to satisfy the Justice Ministry's petitions to take measures to secure the lawsuit (from the seizure of property and accounts to the ban on selling property).

"We will appeal against refusals to take measures to secure the lawsuit using the appellate and cassation procedures," Bahno said.

