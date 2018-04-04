Economy

11:56 04.04.2018

Nova Poshta to receive EUR 9.5 mln from EBRD for construction of parcel sorting terminal

Nova Poshta to receive EUR 9.5 mln from EBRD for construction of parcel sorting terminal

The Nova Poshta company, the leader in express delivery in Ukraine, will receive a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for construction of a parcel sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky.

According to a press release spread among journalists at a press conference devoted to the signing of the loan agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday, the decision to provide the financing was made by the EBRD board on January 9, 2018.

The new, automated parcel sorting terminal will have modern equipment. Its average capacity would exceed the usual capacity three times, to 8,500 parcels per hour. The total parcel sorting capacity will be 18,000 parcels per hour.

It is planned to build the terminal during one year.

Nova Poshta CFO Petro Fokov said that the company decided to use the borrowed funds to increase efficiency of transactions, in particular, thanks to automation and introduction of modern technologies requiring the creation of modern infrastructure. The loan is a seven year multicurrency loan.

According to the press release, the implementation of the terminal construction project in Khmelnytsky would the improvement of fleet utilisation by 25% on inter-city routes by the end of 2020; and the reduction of annual CO2 emissions by 1,570 tonnes by the end of 2020.

In the future energy efficiency is planned, for example, the installation of solar panels, LED lighting and other solutions.

"Our strategy for the next five years is to fundamentally update the company's infrastructure in quality and speed. We plan to build modern automated parcel sorting terminals in seven key cities of Ukraine. We chose Khmelnytsky first, since it is a national transport hub, a transit point between the western region and the rest of the country," the co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klimov said.

He said that the customers will feel the effect from construction of the terminal in 2019.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

EBRD to provide loan to Nova Poshta for development

PGO reveals no violations in work of Nova Poshta during search of its offices - company

Nova Poshta demands immediate halt of pressure and criminal proceedings against it

Nova Poshta not to transform own financial company into bank – co-owner

Nova Poshta to switch to IFRS, conduct international audit

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from Chinese online shops

NP Logistic from Nova Poshta seeks to double cargo handling in 2016

Nova Poshta launches freight, mail delivery to over 200 countries

Nova Poshta enters express delivery market of Moldova

Nova Poshta plans to continue deliveries to Crimea

LATEST

Battery and gas reciprocating power plants of 2.5 GW capacity should be built before 2025- Ukrenergo

Ukrproduct expects UAH 16.2 mln operating profit for 2017

Regal Petroleum posts $2.3 mln net profit in 2017

Gazprom provisions full $4.7 bln for fine on transit contract with Naftogaz

SPF approves list of over 600 small privatization objects to be sold in 2018 - Nefyodov

Ukrzaliznytsia postpones planned fare rise

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko declares over UAH 5 mln as income for 2017

Air Malta intends to resume flights to Kyiv in June

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА