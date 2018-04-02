Economy

17:21 02.04.2018

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko declares over UAH 5 mln as income for 2017

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko declares over UAH 5 mln as income for 2017

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has declared over UAH 5 million as his income for 2017, with the main type of income being royalties.

According to his income declaration for 2017, royalties amounted to UAH 4.942 million, salary UAH 186,668, and UAH 212 was interest from a deposit in UkrSibbank.

The mayor also received a gift in non-monetary form worth UAH 11,630 from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

In 2017, Klitschko lent about EUR 8.4 million and almost $698,000 to third parties. He holds EUR 1,014, over UAH 130,000, and about $1,300 on accounts in banks, as well as $18,100 and EUR 29,500 in cash.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NACP issues order to Klitschko over Kyivzelenbud chief and his candle factory

Intl companies ready to invest $500 mln in entertainment park in Kyiv

Poland's Pesa could open tram production facility in Kyiv

Companies from Norway, Poland, France ready to fight for concession of Kyiv's heat pipelines

Film Festival "Molodist" to be known worldwide as "Kyiv International Film Festival" – Klitschko

Klitschko: tender among cities to host Eurovision 2017 could be completed in a couple of weeks

Some UAH 1.052 bln allocated from budget for repair of roads in Kyiv - Klitschko

Kyiv starts preparations for Eurovision 2017

Klitschko seeks to revive city-owned Kyivteploenergo, promises to install heat meters

About 50 smart stops will be installed in Kyiv by late 2016

LATEST

Air Malta intends to resume flights to Kyiv in June

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

EBRD to provide loan to Nova Poshta for development

Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

NBU gives no comments on request of Economy ministry to provide personal currency license to Naftogaz

Nord Stream 2 is tool of political blackmail for Russia

Ukraine agrees to increase frequency of flights to Germany and Hungary

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

Surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment is $252 mln in Feb

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА