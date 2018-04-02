Kyiv Mayor Klitschko declares over UAH 5 mln as income for 2017

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has declared over UAH 5 million as his income for 2017, with the main type of income being royalties.

According to his income declaration for 2017, royalties amounted to UAH 4.942 million, salary UAH 186,668, and UAH 212 was interest from a deposit in UkrSibbank.

The mayor also received a gift in non-monetary form worth UAH 11,630 from the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

In 2017, Klitschko lent about EUR 8.4 million and almost $698,000 to third parties. He holds EUR 1,014, over UAH 130,000, and about $1,300 on accounts in banks, as well as $18,100 and EUR 29,500 in cash.