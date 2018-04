Air Malta intends to resume flights to Kyiv in June

Air Malta airline plans to resume regular flights from Malta to Kyiv from June 19.

According to a posting on the website of the airline, the flights will be serviced on Tuesdays. It will take around three hours to get to the Boryspil international airport.

The fares start from $190 for a round trip.

Air Malta flied to Kyiv several years ago.

Air Malta connects Malta with over 35 major cities across Europe and the Mediterranean.