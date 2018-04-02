Economy

13:58 02.04.2018

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

Director of Transparency International Ukraine declares over UAH 230,000 as salary for 2017

KYIV. April 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Executive Director of Transparency International Ukraine Yaroslav Yurchyshyn has filed an electronic declaration for 2017, in which he stated a salary of UAH 237,765.

According to his declaration published in the single state register of declarations, Yurchyshyn received a salary of UAH 237,765, as well as UAH 916,084 of income from entrepreneurial activities and UAH 2,143 and UAH 194 as interest from bank deposits.

Yurchyshyn also has UAH 45,075 placed on bank accounts.

His wife, Olha, received UAH 268,482 as income from entrepreneurial activities, as well as UAH 6,880 as state aid for the birth of a child.

Yurchyshyn also owns an apartment in Kyiv worth UAH 607,468, which he bought in 2014.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Transparency International calls on Ukraine to suspend chief of anti-corruption agency

LATEST

Air Malta intends to resume flights to Kyiv in June

EBRD to provide loan to Nova Poshta for development

Govt extends term of filing documents to receive subsidies for cows until May 1

NBU gives no comments on request of Economy ministry to provide personal currency license to Naftogaz

Nord Stream 2 is tool of political blackmail for Russia

Ukraine agrees to increase frequency of flights to Germany and Hungary

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

Surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment is $252 mln in Feb

Mobile operator lifecell launches 4G communications in 24 cities of Ukraine, no plans to have separate tariffs for 4G traffic

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА