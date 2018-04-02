Economy

13:55 02.04.2018

EBRD to provide loan to Nova Poshta for development

The European Bank for Recontruction and Development (EBRD) would provide a loan to Nova Poshta, the leader in express delivry in Ukraine, for its development.

The two sides of the loan agreement confirmed their plans.

The sum of the loan is not disclosed. The EBRD has not yet posted information about the loan on its website. According to the rules of the bank, it can decide not to publish information about a loan which is smaller than $20 million.

The details of the agreement and development plans will be announced at a joint press conference on April 4, 2018.

Nova Poshta, founded in 2001, is the leader in the local delivery market. The company's network consists of more than 2,300 depots. In 2017, Nova Poshta delivered more than 145 million items.

