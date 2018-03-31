Nord Stream 2 is tool of political blackmail for Russia

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the Nord Stream 2 project requires examination from the economic, political and moral points of view.

The press service of the head of state reported that Poroshenko told this to Germany's Funke Media Group.

"I am sure that an attempt of gas poisoning in Salisbury would have consequences for Nord Stream 2. The gas pipeline project requires examination from the economic, political and moral points of view," the Ukrainian president said.

Poroshenko said that those who support Nord Stream 2 become allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his hybrid wars.

He expressed confidence that Nord Stream 2 for Russia is not a business project, but a "tool of political blackmail."

"Moscow repeatedly showed itself in true colors in the issues of gas blackmailing," the head of state said.

"In addition, Gazprom would be able to block reverse gas supply to Ukraine, restricting the volumes of incoming gas via the pipeline. This would have weakened our country," Poroshenko said.