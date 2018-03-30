NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is changing its approach to prioritizing forms of currency interventions to improve the marketability and transparency of forming the hryvnia exchange rate.

"Given the need to minimize the impact of the central bank on the direction of the exchange trend during interventions to accumulate reserves, the NBU will continue to give priority to those forms of interventions on which it does not offer but accepts the price offered by other participants in the foreign exchange market," the report said on the website the central bank.