Economy

13:59 30.03.2018

Surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment is $252 mln in Feb

Surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment is $252 mln in Feb

The surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment in February 2018 reached $252 million, while a deficit of $449 million was seen a month ago, according to preliminary data published on the official website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

In January-February 2018, the deficit of the balance of payment totaled $197 million, which is 13.97% less than a year ago.

The central bank said that the surplus of the current account in February fell by 92.4% compared with January, to $9 million. In January-February 2018, the surplus of the current account was $128 million, which is 15.79% less than a year ago.

The NBU pointed out deterioration in the export performance of a number of commodity groups, despite the maintenance of a favorable price environment for ferrous metals, ores and grains.

According to the central bank, the corresponding pace was due to a slowdown in the growth of production volumes in certain industries and the complication of transportation due to unfavorable weather conditions.

In turn, imports continued to grow, mainly thanks to energy and chemical products.

Revenue sent to the financial account in February amounted to $243 million compared with $568 million outflow a month earlier. According to the NBU, the inflow of funds is linked to the stepping up of purchase of hryvnia-pegged government domestic loan securities by nonresidents.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in February totaled $111 million fully sent to the real economic sector to increase share capital.

Outflow on the financial account in January-February 2018 was $325 million, which is 15.8% less than a year ago, and net FDI inflow was $191 million (32.5% down year-over-year).

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

Volume of remittances to Ukraine by labor migrants in 2018 could reach $9.3 bln

Ukraine's gross foreign debt 2.59% up in 2017

NBU determines seven strategic goals for medium term

Rada appoints Yakiv Smolii NBU head

Famous Ukrainian oligarchs owe UAH 45.2 bln on refinancing loans to NBU

I consider my mission to be completely fulfilled

NBU to stop printing UAH 1, UAH 2, UAH 5, UAH 10 banknotes

NBU increases refinancing rate to 17% from 16%

Ukrainian banking sector posts UAH 24.4 bln loss in 2017

LATEST

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

Mobile operator lifecell launches 4G communications in 24 cities of Ukraine, no plans to have separate tariffs for 4G traffic

Kyiv's business court satisfies claim of PrivatBank's noteholder seeking to collect $663,000 of debt on securities

Naftogaz could start $2.6 bln debt recovery from Gazprom in April

Poland tightens control at border checkpoints with Ukraine due to spread of ASF

Ukrainian T.B.Fruit enters pectin market

MHP ready to invest EUR76 mln in partial restoration of Doux Group

Goods flow between Ukraine, India 18.8% up in 2017

Fine under Stockholm arbitration tribunal's award soon to be enforced from Gazprom

Uklon taxi service says it joins fight against SMS spam

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА