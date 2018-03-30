Economy

12:20 30.03.2018

Mobile operator lifecell launches 4G communications in 24 cities of Ukraine, no plans to have separate tariffs for 4G traffic

Mobile operator lifecell launches 4G communications in 24 cities of Ukraine, no plans to have separate tariffs for 4G traffic

The mobile operator lifecell has begun to provide 4G (LTE) communication services in 22 regional centers, as well as Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk, while 3G + and 4.5G traffic will be charged the same way, the operator said on Friday.

"In one third of the cities, namely in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk, lifecell is the only operator that started to provide 4G communication services," the operator said in a press release.

According to the operator, 49% of smartphones in the lifecell network support LTE technology.

4G mobile services will be provided using LTE Advanced Pro (4.5G) technology, which provides up to five times faster download speed, up to 10 times faster upload speed, as well as instant reaction of websites and applications in comparison with 3G.

To use a next generation connection, a subscriber needs to have a SIM-card with support for the 4G/LTE standard (USIM-card) and a smartphone supporting at least 4G/LTE.

"The USIM card not only supports the 4G (LTE) standard, but it also has other advantages: higher security and additional options. The main difference is larger memory, and the USIM address book can store up to 500 contacts with extended data: several contact phone numbers and an e-mail address," the press service of the operator said.

The operator lifecell also does not plan to set a separate tariff for 4G traffic.

"3G+ and 4.5G traffic will be charged the same way. The subscribers will choose which technology to use in the phone's settings," the press release said.

The second wave of 4.5G deployments from lifecell in the 1800 MHz band is expected in July 2018.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NCCR to license 900 MHz, 2300MHz, 800 MHz bands for new communications technologies

Prosecutor General announces opening of 4G communications tender case

Three largest mobile operators predicts launch of 4G for 1800 MHz band in July

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

NCCR permits Big Three mobile communications operators to take part in 4G tender for 1800 MHz spectrum

Vodafone-Ukraine planning to focus on more promising frequencies for 4G communications

lifecell sees no problems in buying non-continuous frequency range for 4G

Result of 4G tender coincide with Kyivstar's plans – company president

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 2.5 bln at 4G tender for 2,600 MHz range

LATEST

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

NBU intends to switch to passive currency interventions

Surplus of Ukraine's balance of payment is $252 mln in Feb

Kyiv's business court satisfies claim of PrivatBank's noteholder seeking to collect $663,000 of debt on securities

Naftogaz could start $2.6 bln debt recovery from Gazprom in April

Poland tightens control at border checkpoints with Ukraine due to spread of ASF

Ukrainian T.B.Fruit enters pectin market

MHP ready to invest EUR76 mln in partial restoration of Doux Group

Goods flow between Ukraine, India 18.8% up in 2017

Fine under Stockholm arbitration tribunal's award soon to be enforced from Gazprom

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА