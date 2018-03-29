Ukrainian T.B.Fruit enters pectin market

T.B.Fruit, one of the largest processors of fruits and berries in Ukraine, has built a line for production of pectin at its own juice factory Yablunevy Dar LLC (Horodok, Lviv region).

According to a report on the website of T.B.Fruit, the production capacity of the pectin line will be about 1,500 tonnes per year, while the total demand in the world is about 40,000 tonnes.

"We have an opportunity to increase the production capacity to 3,000 tonnes if necessary," Roman Zuzok, the vice president for sales and corporate development, said.

According to him, the company plans to become a member of the International Pectin Producers Association (IPPA). According to the latter, pectin consumption in the world market annually grows by 5%.

T.B.Fruit group of companies was established in July 2011 after the merger of all the assets of businessman Taras Barschovsky, namely Yablunevy Dar, the Polish fruit processing factories T.B.Fruit Dwikozy and T.B.Fruit Annopol, Tank Trans Ukraine LLC and Tank Trans Polska, engaged in domestic and international transportation of liquid cargo by road tankers, as well as the horticultural complex T.B. Sad (700 hectares of apple, cherry, strawberry and raspberry gardens).

T.B.Fruit owns eight plants for production of juice not from concentrate, fruit purees and frozen fruits and vegetables in Ukraine, Moldova, and Poland.

In Ukraine, T.B.Fruit produces juice under the Galicia trademark.