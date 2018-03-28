Some 1,060 Ukrainians declare income of over UAH 1 mln – Fiscal service

Some 1,061 Ukrainians have declared income of over UAH 1 million as of March 21, which is half more than in the same period last year, the State Fiscal Service reported on its website.

According to the agency, the largest sums of tax liabilities were declared by two residents of Kharkiv region - more than UAH 8 million.

In total, as of March 21 Ukrainians had submitted 130,000 tax declarations for UAH 12.3 billion, which is UAH 1.8 billion, or 13%, less than in the same period in 2017.

"The majority of citizens declared the income received in the form of wages totaling almost UAH 4.1 billion," the agency said.

At the same time, income from inherited or property received as a gift amounted to UAH 2.1 billion, from the sale of movable and immovable property some UAH 1.1 billion, due to receipt of foreign income some UAH 400.6 million, according to the service.