Ukrainian beer market stabilizes first in nine years

The Ukrainian beer market has stopped falling and stabilized first in the nine years, Carlsberg Ukraine Director General Yevhen Shevchenko has said.

"According to our internal assessment, the Ukrainian beer market for the first time in nine years has stopped its decline and stabilized. The facilities of Carlsberg Ukraine are not loaded in full, so we focus not only on the beer market, but also on the development of cider and non-alcoholic portfolio - kvass and other drinks," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the general director said that the company's production capacities are sufficient for all categories of goods.

Shevchenko said that there has been a trend towards the growth of premium and super-premium segments in the past three years, but still about 70% of the market is occupied by medium- and low-price segments of beer.

"Carlsberg plans to develop all brands of the portfolio, meeting the demand. This year the company has already managed to launch two new products: Robert Doms Golden Ale and Lvivske Kneippa Zhyve, and also offered Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc in a new format - matte can of 0.33 liter," the general director said, adding that "the company will be limited to the release of only these products in 2018."