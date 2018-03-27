Economy

16:50 27.03.2018

Ukrainian president dismisses two NCER members

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed two members of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER), Viktoria Morozova and Vadym Taratun.

According to decrees No. 80 and No. 81, which were signed by the head of state on March 23, 2018, Morozova and Taratun were dismissed due to the expiration of the three-month membership term for which they were appointed in late December 2017.

Thus, the commission again lost the quorum for holding meetings.

The NCER should consist of seven members, including the head of the regulator.

