Economy

11:57 27.03.2018

By 2050 fish could disappear from Ukrainian reservoirs

By 2050 fish could disappear from Ukrainian reservoirs

Fish may disappear from Ukrainian reservoirs by 2050 because of excessive industrial fishing, industrial pollution and illegal fishing, the press service of the Ukrainian Fishermen's Association has said.

"It's a problem not only for Ukrainian reservoirs, but a global problem. Fisheries in oceans are also being depleted. The reason: illegal fishing, industrial fishing and pollution. Experts cite information from the United Nations which says 90% of sea fisheries have already been exploited. Of them, 60% are being used and about 30% have been depleted," the press service said.

According to the association, overfishing Ukraine's reservoirs is the biggest threat. Fish stocks need to be replenished, it said, adding that fisheries in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov are also in danger.

Ukraine's Red List of Endangered Species published in 2009 listed more than 70 kinds of fish in danger of extinction.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Fish catch in Ukrainian water basins 14% down in Jan-Sept

Fish companies in May could have access to financing from EIB EUR 400 mln loan

Fish catch in Ukrainian water basins 19.4% up in H1 2016

Three out of 40 species of fish left for industrial catch in Azov Sea

Ukrainian government officially closes Crimean fish ports

Fish catch in Ukrainian water basins 17.2% up in Jan-Oct

Russia cuts meat, fish, milk imports in Q1

Ukraine, Norway agree to strengthen controls over fish imports, says Agriculture Ministry

Agriculture ministry alarmed at quality of fish imported from Vietnam

LATEST

Ukrainian beer market stabilizes first in nine years

Raiffeisen Bank Aval intends to step up development in coming years

Ukrainian president dismisses two NCER members

Nord Stream 2 receives full set of permits in Germany

EIB Group provides EUR 69 mln guarantees to Raiffeisen Bank Aval for expanding SME lending

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih sees profit rise by 87.2% in 2017, intends to use it for production development

Fitch affirms city of Kyiv at 'B-', outlook stable

Contract with Thailand on Oplot tanks supply completed – Ukroboronprom director general

Ukrtransgaz to assess demand on gas transit from Romania via Trans-Balkan pipeline

Roads to be restored in Ukraine in 3-5 years – Groysman

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА