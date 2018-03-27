By 2050 fish could disappear from Ukrainian reservoirs

Fish may disappear from Ukrainian reservoirs by 2050 because of excessive industrial fishing, industrial pollution and illegal fishing, the press service of the Ukrainian Fishermen's Association has said.

"It's a problem not only for Ukrainian reservoirs, but a global problem. Fisheries in oceans are also being depleted. The reason: illegal fishing, industrial fishing and pollution. Experts cite information from the United Nations which says 90% of sea fisheries have already been exploited. Of them, 60% are being used and about 30% have been depleted," the press service said.

According to the association, overfishing Ukraine's reservoirs is the biggest threat. Fish stocks need to be replenished, it said, adding that fisheries in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov are also in danger.

Ukraine's Red List of Endangered Species published in 2009 listed more than 70 kinds of fish in danger of extinction.