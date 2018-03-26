Economy

14:42 26.03.2018

Contract with Thailand on Oplot tanks supply completed – Ukroboronprom director general

 The contract for supplying Oplot-T tanks to the Kingdom of Thailand has been successfully completed, Ukroboronprom Director General Pavlo Bukin has said.

A press release by Ukroboronprom on Monday citing Bukin said the last party of tanks had passed checks by the customers and would be sent to the buyer in the near future.

"The contract was fulfilled, despite Russian aggression. We are thankful to our strategic parters in Thailand for their understanding," Bukin said, adding that the sale put money into Ukraine's hard-currency coffers.

The $240 million contract with Thailand for supplying Oplot 49 tanks was signed in 2011. Work to produce the tanks began in 2012.

