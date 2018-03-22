Growth of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.9% in Feb – statistics

- Industrial production in Ukraine in February 2018 grew by 1.9% compared to February 2017, while in January this figure was 3.6%, the State Statistics Service has said.

The authority said that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, industrial production in February 2018 from February 2017 increased by 2%.

The service said industrial production in February this year in relation to the previous month fell by 3.5%, and taking into account the seasonal factor by 2%.

The growth in the first two months of this year from the two months of the past year stood at 2.8%, including 6.5% in processing industry, 1% in mining and quarrying, while a decline of 6.1% was recorded in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning.

Processing industry in February 2018 from February 2017 increased production by 3.4%, mining industry by 2.3%, whereas production in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell by 3.8%