Economy

18:46 22.03.2018

Growth of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.9% in Feb – statistics

Growth of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.9% in Feb – statistics

- Industrial production in Ukraine in February 2018 grew by 1.9% compared to February 2017, while in January this figure was 3.6%, the State Statistics Service has said.

The authority said that with the adjustment to the effect of calendar days, industrial production in February 2018 from February 2017 increased by 2%.

The service said industrial production in February this year in relation to the previous month fell by 3.5%, and taking into account the seasonal factor by 2%.

The growth in the first two months of this year from the two months of the past year stood at 2.8%, including 6.5% in processing industry, 1% in mining and quarrying, while a decline of 6.1% was recorded in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning.

Processing industry in February 2018 from February 2017 increased production by 3.4%, mining industry by 2.3%, whereas production in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning fell by 3.8%

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Economic sentiment in Ukraine enters phase of recovery in Q1, 2018

Public debt for housing services in Ukraine 5.9% up in Dec 2017

Industrial production in Ukraine 0.1% down in 2017

Ukraine sees 0.3% rise in industrial production in Nov y-o-y

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Nov, to 14.5% in annual terms – statistics

Growth of industrial prices in Ukraine slows to 1.8% in Nov, to 18.4% in annual terms

Industrial production in Ukraine 0.3% down in Sept 2017

Shaping of industrial development strategy to be finished by late 2017

Industrial production in Ukraine 1.2% up in Aug 2017

Industrial prices in Ukraine grows by 1.8% in July

LATEST

EC expects Gazprom to comply with Stockholm Arbitration ruling - Sefcovic

Gazprom files in Svea Appeals Court for partial cancellation of final ruling in arbitration with Naftogaz

Finance ministry denies arguments in favor of subordinating NFSS to president, parliament

Kyiv Post owner sells newspaper for more than $3.5 mln

Europe's energy dependence on Russia should be reduced – Sefcovic

European Insurance Alliance plans to close 11 regional units

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Parubiy calls on Ukraine's foreign partners to impose sanctions against companies participating in Nord Stream 2

IMF opposes idea of tax amnesty in Ukraine - Danyliuk

Ukraine's failure to comply with minimum BEPS standard in 2018 threatens with EU sanctions

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА