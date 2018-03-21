Economy

18:56 21.03.2018

European Insurance Alliance plans to close 11 regional units

The shareholders of PJSC European Insurance Alliance (Kyiv) at a meeting on April 24 will consider the issue of closing 11 regional units that are practically not functioning.

It is planned to terminate the activities of the second Kyiv branch, the branches in Luhansk, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Simferopol, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy.

PJSC European Insurance Alliance is a member of the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine, the Nuclear Insurance Pool of Ukraine, and participates in the agreement on direct settlement of damages.

Its charter capital is UAH 55 million.

