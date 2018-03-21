Economy

18:43 21.03.2018

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Naftogaz Ukrainy from April 1, 2018 will increase the price of gas sold to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis by 9.8% (by UAH 774), to UAH 8,670 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company, this price is relevant for consumers buying gas on a prepayment basis in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month if there are no debts to the company and for 100% subsidiaries of the company.

The price for other buyers next month will increase by 7.4% (by UAH 654), to UAH 9,544 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz intends to enter eurobond market in 2018

Ukraine to shape conditions of tender to select partner to manage GTS before April – official

Naftogaz confirms agreement with Gazprom on meeting

Ukraine proves reliability of transit in most complicated conditions – Naftogaz

Naftogaz, Ukraine's GTS ready to work without limits in conditions of coming cold weather

Naftogaz to levy execution of award to Russian gas in EU countries if Gazprom does not pay $2.56 bln

Naftogaz claim against Russia due to seizure of assets in Crimea reaches $8 bln

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

Naftogaz sees no ground yet for terminating transit contract with Gazprom

LATEST

European Insurance Alliance plans to close 11 regional units

Parubiy calls on Ukraine's foreign partners to impose sanctions against companies participating in Nord Stream 2

IMF opposes idea of tax amnesty in Ukraine - Danyliuk

Ukraine's failure to comply with minimum BEPS standard in 2018 threatens with EU sanctions

Volume of remittances to Ukraine by labor migrants in 2018 could reach $9.3 bln

Ukraine's gross foreign debt 2.59% up in 2017

Ellinair will resume Kharkiv-Thessaloniki flights in June

Council for State Support of Cinematography to appear in Ukraine

Discussion about exit capital tax with IMF without looking for compensators is senseless

Ukraine nixes economic cooperation program with Russia for 2011-2020

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА