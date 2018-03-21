Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Naftogaz Ukrainy from April 1, 2018 will increase the price of gas sold to industrial consumers on a prepayment basis by 9.8% (by UAH 774), to UAH 8,670 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to the company, this price is relevant for consumers buying gas on a prepayment basis in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month if there are no debts to the company and for 100% subsidiaries of the company.

The price for other buyers next month will increase by 7.4% (by UAH 654), to UAH 9,544 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).