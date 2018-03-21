Parubiy calls on Ukraine's foreign partners to impose sanctions against companies participating in Nord Stream 2

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine in obstructing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and urged other countries to impose sanctions against companies participating in the construction of the pipeline.

"Today, a representative of the U.S. State Department said that companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 could fall under sanctions. I am grateful for the support of Ukraine by our American allies and I call on other countries of the free world to impose sanctions against these companies," Parubiy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.