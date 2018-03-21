Economy

17:31 21.03.2018

Parubiy calls on Ukraine's foreign partners to impose sanctions against companies participating in Nord Stream 2

Parubiy calls on Ukraine's foreign partners to impose sanctions against companies participating in Nord Stream 2

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has thanked the United States for supporting Ukraine in obstructing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and urged other countries to impose sanctions against companies participating in the construction of the pipeline.

"Today, a representative of the U.S. State Department said that companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 could fall under sanctions. I am grateful for the support of Ukraine by our American allies and I call on other countries of the free world to impose sanctions against these companies," Parubiy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Parubiy hopes for strategic and economic partnership with China

LATEST

European Insurance Alliance plans to close 11 regional units

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

IMF opposes idea of tax amnesty in Ukraine - Danyliuk

Ukraine's failure to comply with minimum BEPS standard in 2018 threatens with EU sanctions

Volume of remittances to Ukraine by labor migrants in 2018 could reach $9.3 bln

Ukraine's gross foreign debt 2.59% up in 2017

Ellinair will resume Kharkiv-Thessaloniki flights in June

Council for State Support of Cinematography to appear in Ukraine

Discussion about exit capital tax with IMF without looking for compensators is senseless

Ukraine nixes economic cooperation program with Russia for 2011-2020

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА