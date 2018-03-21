IMF opposes idea of tax amnesty in Ukraine - Danyliuk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has opposed conducting tax amnesty in Ukraine, Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The IMF is against tax amnesty in any form. They are against it because the experience of other countries shows that it worked not everywhere. Before introducing a "zero declaration," it is necessary to hold consultations: show the IMF and, most importantly, all Ukrainians what it is necessary for and in what package we will introduce this," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, asked about the prospects of "zero declarations."

The minister also noted that the agency is considering the initiative to submit a bill on "zero declaration" and indirect methods in the package with BEPS, but stressed that these are unrelated steps.

"It's a different matter - one-time disclosure of information about property before the beginning of international information exchange, the so called "voluntary disclosing." This is the standard procedure that was carried out by many countries before the launch of information exchange. Now we together with the National Bank and experts are studying this experience to draft a law," the minister added.

As reported, the president at a recent meeting with the business community advocated conducting tax amnesty, proposing to resume discussions of a "zero declaration".