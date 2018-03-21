Economy

16:57 21.03.2018

IMF opposes idea of tax amnesty in Ukraine - Danyliuk

IMF opposes idea of tax amnesty in Ukraine - Danyliuk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has opposed conducting tax amnesty in Ukraine, Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The IMF is against tax amnesty in any form. They are against it because the experience of other countries shows that it worked not everywhere. Before introducing a "zero declaration," it is necessary to hold consultations: show the IMF and, most importantly, all Ukrainians what it is necessary for and in what package we will introduce this," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, asked about the prospects of "zero declarations."

The minister also noted that the agency is considering the initiative to submit a bill on "zero declaration" and indirect methods in the package with BEPS, but stressed that these are unrelated steps.

"It's a different matter - one-time disclosure of information about property before the beginning of international information exchange, the so called "voluntary disclosing." This is the standard procedure that was carried out by many countries before the launch of information exchange. Now we together with the National Bank and experts are studying this experience to draft a law," the minister added.

As reported, the president at a recent meeting with the business community advocated conducting tax amnesty, proposing to resume discussions of a "zero declaration".

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's failure to comply with minimum BEPS standard in 2018 threatens with EU sanctions

Discussion about exit capital tax with IMF without looking for compensators is senseless

Program of EC macro-financial aid for Ukraine designed for a year, includes two tranches - Danyliuk

Poroshenko hopes for reasonable balance in discussion with IMF on gas prices after Stockholm court decision

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

Poroshenko: IMF says we made more reforms in three years than in previous 25 years

IMF notes importance of further reform for Ukraine's upcoming payments on foreign debts

Cooperation between Ukraine and IMF based on compromises - Poroshenko

Finance ministry proposes to sell all shares in Ukrgasbank, PrivatBank in 2020, 2022 respectively

No final arrangements with IMF on anti-corruption court, gas prices – Finance minister

LATEST

European Insurance Alliance plans to close 11 regional units

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for industrial consumers by 7.4-9.8% in April

Parubiy calls on Ukraine's foreign partners to impose sanctions against companies participating in Nord Stream 2

Volume of remittances to Ukraine by labor migrants in 2018 could reach $9.3 bln

Ukraine's gross foreign debt 2.59% up in 2017

Ellinair will resume Kharkiv-Thessaloniki flights in June

Council for State Support of Cinematography to appear in Ukraine

Ukraine nixes economic cooperation program with Russia for 2011-2020

PM expects agreement between Ryanair, Boryspil airport to be signed by weekend

NCCR to license 900 MHz, 2300MHz, 800 MHz bands for new communications technologies

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА