Ellinair will resume Kharkiv-Thessaloniki flights in June

Greek airline Ellinair will resumes seasonal flights on the Kharkiv-Thessaloniki route from June 2.

According to the press service of DCH, which manages Kharkiv International Airport through New Systems AM, flights will be performed on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Departure from Kharkiv to Thessaloniki will be on Saturdays. The journey takes 2 hours and 50 minutes. Departure is at 03:50, landing at 06:40 local time. Return flights will be carried out on Fridays. The cost of one way ticket is from UAH 4,282 ($164).

In 2017 Kharkiv International Airport increased passenger traffic to 806,100 people (in 2016 this figure was 599,700 people). In 2018 it is planned to increase it by 12% (up to 900,000 people).

In February 2018 passenger traffic at the airport was 53,400 people, which is 33% more than in the same period last year (40,000 people). The share of passenger traffic on international flights was 74%.

The most popular destinations in February 2018 were Istanbul (Pegasus, Turkish Airlines, AtlasGlobal), Kyiv (UIA), Sharm El-Sheikh (Windrose, Azur Air Ukraine, Bravo Airways, YanAir, UIA), Warsaw (LOT), Tel-Aviv (UIA), and Minsk (Belavia).