PM expects agreement between Ryanair, Boryspil airport to be signed by weekend

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman expects that low cost airline Ryanair and the Boryspil international airport would sign an agreement by this weekend.

"Let's hope that by the end of the week the agreement between Ryanair and the Boryspil airport will be signed," he said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that the airport would introduce the new tariff system for airlines.

"According to the results of these negotiations [between the airport and the airline] the airport introduces a new tariff system. This means that all airlines that work with the Boryspil airport will cut payments. We should trace that this positively influences the cost of air tickets," Groysman said.