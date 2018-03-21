NCCR to license 900 MHz, 2300MHz, 800 MHz bands for new communications technologies

The National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR) expects that the next stage of introduction of 4G communications in Ukraine will be for the 900 MHz band.

"The next priority is the 900 MHz band. We are working on it. As soon as all preparation works are completed, we will present a plan how to introduce 4G communications for this band to the sector and government. We see three spectra of 5 MHz each in duplex not occupied by military, but we require additional studies and approvals," NCCR Chairman Oleksandr Zhyvotovsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that operators need "low frequencies" in the 800-900 MHz bands to improve communication in remote areas and cover a wide area with stable signal.

Zhyvotovsky said that the situation with the 900 MHz band is significantly complicated by the fact that many different users are working there with different technologies. Refarming and amendments to Ukrainian legislation are required to create the conditions for launching 4G communications in this band.

He said that the commission is also working on a tender for the 2300 MHz band.

"We have applications from two operators for the 2300 MHz band – Giraffe and Datagroup [Krayevyd belonged to Datagroup]. At present, the applications have been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers," Zhyvotovsky said.

He said that these companies own the frequencies in this band and seek to receive a chance of introducing 4G services there using the same scheme designed for telecom operators for the 1800 MHz band.

As for the last band announced by the commission where it is planned to introduce 4G – the 800 MHz band (the so-called "digital dividend"), Zhyvotovsky failed to name the approximate date.

He said that all questions on the launch of mobile communications for this band should be asked from the profile regulator responsible for release of these frequencies from analog television signal – the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting.