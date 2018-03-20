Economy

09:31 20.03.2018

SPF withdraws blocking stake in Odesaoblenergo and Sumyoblenergo from sale

The State Property Fund (SPF) has canceled bidding for the sale of a 25% stake in Odesaoblenergo and Sumyoblenergo, scheduled for March 20 on the Ukrainian Exchange and on March 30 on the PFTS respectively, a source in the fund has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, it was decided to sell these stakes in accordance with the recently updated law on privatization.

Two other sources confirmed information on the withdrawal of blocking stakes from the auction.

As reported, the State Property Fund in late February announced the sale of a 25% stake in Odesaoblenergo at a starting price of UAH 149.081 million and Sumyoblenergo for UAH 106.275 million. The Ukrainian Exchange has already managed to obtain guarantee fees from the applicants for a blocking stake in Odesaoblenergo necessary to participate in the auction.

