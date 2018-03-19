Economy

19:02 19.03.2018

Tractebel Engineering confirms possibility of building large solar plants in Chornobyl NPP zone

Tractebel Engineering confirms possibility of building large solar plants in Chornobyl NPP zone

Tractebel Engineering from ENGIE Group in a preliminary feasibility study for building a ground solar power plant with a capacity of 1.2 GW in the exclusion zone around Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) offers a modular concept of building eight 150 MW substations.

"We understand that the north of Kyiv region is not the best location for solar plants, but this is the area that needs this project. Tractebel Engineering's conclusion about this project is rather cautious: the construction of solar plants is possible," Head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Vitaliy Petruk said, when presenting the feasibility study in Kyiv.

"Based on the results of the feasibility study, the construction of solar stations is cost-effective and will require more than EUR1 billion of investments," Yulia Kovaliv, the head of the office of the National Investment Council, said.

Tractebel Engineering explains the feasibility of the phased construction of solar plants with the desire to avoid difficulties with logistics. According to the document, the estimated time for building one substation will be about 17 months.

At the same time, the project of Chornobyl solar plants requires a more detailed economic justification, the report of Tractebel Engineering says. According to it, radiation pollution will increase costs for stations in comparison with the typical solar station project, but it does not undermine the economy of the project.

According to Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Ostap Semerak, the approximate cost of investments in the whole project with a capacity of 1.2 GW will be about EUR1 billion.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

SPF to lease site of 60,000 sq m in Chornobyl to build solar power plant

Launch of new confinement at Chornobyl NPP postponed until May 2018

Chornobyl NPP starts cold tests of spent nuclear fuel storage facility two

Ecology ministry proposes to govt to authorize Ukrenergo to design connection of 1.2 GWsolar power plants in Chornobyl zone

Chornobyl NPP switches to manual radiation monitoring over cyber attack

Construction of solar power plant in Chornobyl zone to start soon

New confinement at Chornobyl NPP to be put into operation in Nov – Poroshenko

Chornobyl zone agency receives 39 applications to build solar power plants by Jan 1

Chornobyl zone agency extends deadline for submission of bids to build solar power plants until March

EU to continue supporting Ukraine to implement Chornobyl NPP projects

LATEST

Yuzhanina registers in parliament bill on National Financial Security Bureau

Nova Poshta demands immediate halt of pressure and criminal proceedings against it

BM Bank shareholder approves termination of bank's activities

Antonov State Enterprise sees 85% rise in net profit in 2017

Poltorak declares over UAH 951,000 of income for 2017

Poltorak declares over UAH 951,000 of income for 2017

NBU determines seven strategic goals for medium term

Reconstruction of Kontraktova Square in Kyiv will cost UAH 160-170 mln

Macroeconomic situation in Ukraine remains unstable – World Bank

Ukraine ready to disrupt economic cooperation program with Russia – Groysman

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА