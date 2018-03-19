Economy

14:54 19.03.2018

Antonov State Enterprise sees 85% rise in net profit in 2017

Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) saw a 85.43% rise in net profit in 2017 under Ukrainian accounting standards, to UAH 330.22 million.

According to a financial report for 2017 posted on the company's website, net revenue grew by 66.4%, to UAH 6.052 billion.

Antonov is the leading Ukrainian developer and manufacturer of aircraft, a recognized world leader in the niche of transport aircraft. The enterprise cooperates with more than 75 countries. By the decision of the government, the enterprise has been part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern since April 2015.

According to the enterprise, in 2016, its net profit under Ukrainian accounting standards grew 4.1-fold, to UAH 178.1 million and net revenue fell by 0.16%, to UAH 3.64 billion.

