Economy

13:12 16.03.2018

Ukraine ready to disrupt economic cooperation program with Russia – Groysman

Ukraine ready to disrupt economic cooperation program with Russia – Groysman

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to break the program of economic cooperation with Russia, which was established in 2011, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"We are working to redirect our economy from the binding one that Russia constantly imposed on us. It used to bind us, in fact, as a raw material supplement to its economy. And after its aggression our industry began to reorient," Groysman said on the air of 112.Ukraine TV channel on Friday.

He noted that this process is quite complicated for the country.

"I gave such an order. We are now preparing a government decision. I think that on Wednesday we will take it. It is on the disruption of the program of economic cooperation, which was established in 2011," the prime minister added.

He stressed that Ukraine would do everything possible to ensure that the aggressor country "paid a high price for aggression in Ukraine."

Groysman added that Ukraine would benefit from such decisions, unlike Russia.

