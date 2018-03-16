Economy

10:20 16.03.2018

Prosecutor General announces opening of 4G communications tender case

Prosecutor General announces opening of 4G communications tender case

 Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has promised to address the holding of a tender to receive licenses for 4G communications standard by mobile communications operators.

"We will register criminal proceedings seeking to clarify this fact and thoroughly study everything. If there are signs that the national budget has not received the funds, we will certainly act in accordance with the current legislation," Lutsenko told a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

He voiced his personal position on the issue of holding this tender.

"I consider this tender incorrect because, under the conditions of the tender, a possibility of participating of legal entities with a portion of Russian capital of the aggressor country in the tender was not removed," Lutsenko said.

The Prosecutor General said that he first of all thinks about the security of Ukrainian servicemen who, "unfortunately, use mobile communication under total control and possible access from Moscow."

Lutsenko confirmed that earlier he received an appeal from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, which casts doubt on the legality of the tender. According to the Prosecutor General, when preparing the tender, its starting price was significantly higher than it was set during the holding of the tender.

"However, as far as I know, and of course, we will find it out, that the further price received at the auction exceeded the threshold... If this is the case, then we are unlikely to find an opportunity [grounds] of a criminal offense," Lutsenko said.

As reported, Leader of the Radical Party faction Oleh Liashko at a meeting of the coordinating council of the parliament on March 12 announced the position of the faction demanding that the results of the tender for mobile operators to obtain licenses for the right to deploy 4G mobile communications in the 1800 MHz band be canceled and licenses be put up at repeated auctions.

Groysman later instructed law enforcement agencies to thoroughly check the information voiced by Liashko about the results of the tender for mobile operators' obtaining licenses for the 4G communications standard.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Three largest mobile operators predicts launch of 4G for 1800 MHz band in July

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

NCCR permits Big Three mobile communications operators to take part in 4G tender for 1800 MHz spectrum

Vodafone-Ukraine planning to focus on more promising frequencies for 4G communications

lifecell sees no problems in buying non-continuous frequency range for 4G

Result of 4G tender coincide with Kyivstar's plans – company president

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 2.5 bln at 4G tender for 2,600 MHz range

NCCR plans to hold 4G license tenders in 1800MHz range in early March

Kyivstar submits application to take part in 4G tender for 1,800 MHz

LATEST

Ukraine to shape conditions of tender to select partner to manage GTS before April – official

Gazprom first this year increases pressure at entry points of Ukrainian GTS to contractual level - Ukrtransgaz

Rada appoints Yakiv Smolii NBU head

Famous Ukrainian oligarchs owe UAH 45.2 bln on refinancing loans to NBU

I consider my mission to be completely fulfilled

NBU to stop printing UAH 1, UAH 2, UAH 5, UAH 10 banknotes

London court orders Kolomoisky's, Boholiubov's firms to detail $1.9 bln transactions with PrivatBank funds

Naftogaz confirms agreement with Gazprom on meeting

Program of EC macro-financial aid for Ukraine designed for a year, includes two tranches - Danyliuk

PGNiG intends to expand its presence in Ukrainian market

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА