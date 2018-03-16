Prosecutor General announces opening of 4G communications tender case

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has promised to address the holding of a tender to receive licenses for 4G communications standard by mobile communications operators.

"We will register criminal proceedings seeking to clarify this fact and thoroughly study everything. If there are signs that the national budget has not received the funds, we will certainly act in accordance with the current legislation," Lutsenko told a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

He voiced his personal position on the issue of holding this tender.

"I consider this tender incorrect because, under the conditions of the tender, a possibility of participating of legal entities with a portion of Russian capital of the aggressor country in the tender was not removed," Lutsenko said.

The Prosecutor General said that he first of all thinks about the security of Ukrainian servicemen who, "unfortunately, use mobile communication under total control and possible access from Moscow."

Lutsenko confirmed that earlier he received an appeal from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, which casts doubt on the legality of the tender. According to the Prosecutor General, when preparing the tender, its starting price was significantly higher than it was set during the holding of the tender.

"However, as far as I know, and of course, we will find it out, that the further price received at the auction exceeded the threshold... If this is the case, then we are unlikely to find an opportunity [grounds] of a criminal offense," Lutsenko said.

As reported, Leader of the Radical Party faction Oleh Liashko at a meeting of the coordinating council of the parliament on March 12 announced the position of the faction demanding that the results of the tender for mobile operators to obtain licenses for the right to deploy 4G mobile communications in the 1800 MHz band be canceled and licenses be put up at repeated auctions.

Groysman later instructed law enforcement agencies to thoroughly check the information voiced by Liashko about the results of the tender for mobile operators' obtaining licenses for the 4G communications standard.