Rada appoints Yakiv Smolii NBU head

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the proposal of the president of Ukraine to appoint Yakiv Smolii head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

Yakiv Smolii is currently acting head of the central bank.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 247 people's deputies supported the corresponding decision on the appointment of Smolii at a plenary session on March 15.

Yakiv Smolii until now has held the post of first deputy head of the NBU, since May 11, 2017 he had been acting head of the central bank.