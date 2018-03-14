Program of EC macro-financial aid for Ukraine designed for a year, includes two tranches - Danyliuk

The new program of European Commission (EC) macro-financial assistance for Ukraine is designed for one year and provides for two tranches, Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The macro-financial assistance program is really designed for a year. From the very beginning it is tied to the IMF program, so it is until April next year. And it includes two tranches totaling EUR1 billion," the minister said at a press briefing.

As reported, on February 28 the EC initiated a new program of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.