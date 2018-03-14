PGNiG intends to expand its presence in Ukrainian market

The Polish oil and gas company PGNiG intends to expand its presence in the Ukrainian market.

The company said this in the semi-annual report posted on the website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

"One of the strategic objectives of the group is to further expand its activities in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe. PGNiG Group will continue its efforts aimed at strengthening its presence in Ukraine, one of the most promising markets in the region," the document says.

As reported, PGNiG has been selling gas to Ukrainian consumers since August 2016.

PGNiG is the largest oil and gas company in Poland, engaged in the development of gas and oil fields, extraction, storage and transportation of energy resources, as well as construction and development of oil and gas transport network, and export and import of gas.