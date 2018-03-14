Economy

15:25 14.03.2018

PGNiG intends to expand its presence in Ukrainian market

PGNiG intends to expand its presence in Ukrainian market

 The Polish oil and gas company PGNiG intends to expand its presence in the Ukrainian market.

The company said this in the semi-annual report posted on the website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

"One of the strategic objectives of the group is to further expand its activities in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe. PGNiG Group will continue its efforts aimed at strengthening its presence in Ukraine, one of the most promising markets in the region," the document says.

As reported, PGNiG has been selling gas to Ukrainian consumers since August 2016.

PGNiG is the largest oil and gas company in Poland, engaged in the development of gas and oil fields, extraction, storage and transportation of energy resources, as well as construction and development of oil and gas transport network, and export and import of gas.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz Ukrainy tightens security of gas transportation system amid crisis in relations with Gazprom

Naftogaz to bill Gazprom for 34% overpaid for gas in March

Situation in gas shipments to Ukraine stabilizes

Ukraine on March 3 raises gas imports from Europe from 4 MCM to 29 MCM a day due to crisis

Naftogaz plans to offer to Gazprom to begin negotiations on revising gas transit tariff

Ukraine provides gas transit to EU in full

Situation with gas supply stabilizes

Stockholm arbitration court obliges Gazprom to pay for transit of 110 bcm of gas per year – Kobolev

Stockholm arbitration court obliges Gazprom to pay $4.63 bln to Naftogaz for insufficient transit shipments

Preserving gas transit through Ukraine is condition for implementing Nord Stream-2 project

LATEST

London court orders Kolomoisky's, Boholiubov's firms to detail $1.9 bln transactions with PrivatBank funds

Naftogaz confirms agreement with Gazprom on meeting

Program of EC macro-financial aid for Ukraine designed for a year, includes two tranches - Danyliuk

Ukraine proves reliability of transit in most complicated conditions – Naftogaz

Ukrainian govt approves temporary ban on imports of Russian mineral fertilizers

Naftogaz, Ukraine's GTS ready to work without limits in conditions of coming cold weather

Ukrposhta agrees on business tariffs with postal service of Azerbaijan

Ukrainian power grid can accept no more than 3 GW from solar power plants, wind farms without unbalanced response risk

China's Xinjiang Beiken starts drilling first well for Ukrgazvydobuvannia

Economic ministry disappointed with EC decision to reject obligations proposed by hot-rolled steel exporters for non-applying anti-dumping duties

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА