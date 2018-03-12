Poroshenko hopes for reasonable balance in discussion with IMF on gas prices after Stockholm court decision

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said he believes that rulings of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce under contracts between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russia's Gazprom should be taken into account during negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will help find a reasonable balance in the issue of gas prices.

"The dialogue with the Fund is required. The adoption of decisions by the Stockholm Arbitration and the change in price parity are new circumstances that should be taken into account. I am confident that the Finance Ministry that conducts these negotiations and other negotiators will do their best to find a reasonable balance between the need for cooperation with creditors and the interests of Ukrainian households," he said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Monday.

Poroshenko noted that cooperation with the IMF remains a priority for Ukraine and that everything must be done to continue this cooperation.

"We are doing our utmost to ensure as part of the discussion with our partners from the International Monetary Fund that this cooperation could be continued. This is my priority, the priority of the government, of the parliament, of our entire team," he said.