Economy

15:39 12.03.2018

Poroshenko hopes for reasonable balance in discussion with IMF on gas prices after Stockholm court decision

Poroshenko hopes for reasonable balance in discussion with IMF on gas prices after Stockholm court decision

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said he believes that rulings of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce under contracts between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russia's Gazprom should be taken into account during negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will help find a reasonable balance in the issue of gas prices.

"The dialogue with the Fund is required. The adoption of decisions by the Stockholm Arbitration and the change in price parity are new circumstances that should be taken into account. I am confident that the Finance Ministry that conducts these negotiations and other negotiators will do their best to find a reasonable balance between the need for cooperation with creditors and the interests of Ukrainian households," he said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Monday.

Poroshenko noted that cooperation with the IMF remains a priority for Ukraine and that everything must be done to continue this cooperation.

"We are doing our utmost to ensure as part of the discussion with our partners from the International Monetary Fund that this cooperation could be continued. This is my priority, the priority of the government, of the parliament, of our entire team," he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko proposes tax on removed capital introduced for SME at first stage as compromise

Poroshenko opposes annulment of third group of taxpayers using simplified taxation scheme

Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

Ukraine to start seizing Gazprom's assets if it refuses to pay under Stockholm arbitration ruling – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Financing of solar power plants construction in Vinnytsia region by EBRD is one more step to country's energy independence

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

Poroshenko: IMF says we made more reforms in three years than in previous 25 years

Poroshenko enacts sanctions against entities affiliated with four banks to prevent withdrawal of capital abroad

Situation in gas shipments to Ukraine stabilizes

Ukraine provides gas transit to EU in full

LATEST

Ukraine could cut gas consumption by 5 bcm more by 2022

Mogherini urges Gazprom to comply with contractual obligations

European Commission approves new EUR 1 bln assistance program for Ukraine

Government takes steps to remove Ukrainian products from under U.S. sanctions

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Feb 2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

EIB allocates EUR 16.4 mln for higher education, municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА