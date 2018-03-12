Economy

15:29 12.03.2018

Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that he supports the idea of holding tax amnesty in Ukraine so that Ukrainians could pay the respective tax, bring money into Ukraine and legally invest in the Ukrainian economy.

"I propose that we once again return to the discussion of the so-called 'zero' declaration. We cannot say that every Ukrainian is guilty of something. We should give every Ukrainian the opportunity to pay the respective tax, in accordance with the law, bring money into Ukraine, invest it in the Ukrainian economy and feel a free citizen of a free country," he said at a meeting with business representatives in Kyiv on Monday.

Poroshenko invited those present to join the drafting of a bill on the so-called "zero" declaration.

"I will not submit it now, but if you support this, I propose our joint work in order to protect, first and foremost, small and medium-sized businesses," he said.

