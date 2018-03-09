Economy

15:55 09.03.2018

European Commission approves new EUR 1 bln assistance program for Ukraine

European Commission approves new EUR 1 bln assistance program for Ukraine

The European Commission has adopted a proposal for a new macro-financial assistance (MFA) program for Ukraine worth up to EUR 1 billion to support economic stabilization and structural reforms.

According to the website of the European Commission, this will be the fourth macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine, which is subject to approval by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

"Today's proposal follows a request from the Ukrainian authorities and direct discussions between Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. The new program seeks to build on the progress made in supporting economic stabilization and structural reforms under the three previous MFA operations," the European Commission said in a report posted on Friday.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that Friday's proposal on the fourth Macro-Financial Assistance program shows the EU's commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine.

He also said the Commission is counting on the European Parliament and Member States for their support for this program.

The Commission said that the disbursements under this program would depend on the implementation of reforms in Ukraine.

"All disbursements under the proposed program, including the first, would be conditional on the implementation of reform measures designed to address vulnerabilities identified in the Ukrainian economy. Established in a Memorandum of Understanding, they would take into account measures that remain outstanding from the previous MFA program and include steps to intensify the fight against corruption," the European Commission said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

European Commission allocates additional EUR 18 mln of humanitarian aid to affected Donbas residents

Ukraine has approached EC regarding trilateral gas talks with Russia

No date set for trilateral gas talks – Ukrainian energy minister

European Commission forecasts Russian GDP to decline 1.2% in 2016

Yatseniuk asks European Commission to help with financing govt employees' salaries

UIA asks European Commission to accelerate signing of Open Skies agreement between Ukraine, EU

European Commission plans to issue Ukraine extra EUR 250 mln of micro-financial aid

European Commission suggests EUR 1.8 bln more be allocated to Ukraine as macro-financial aid

European Commission allocates further EUR 365 mln to Ukraine

European Commission proposes temporary tariff cuts for Ukrainian exports to EU

LATEST

Government takes steps to remove Ukrainian products from under U.S. sanctions

IMF continues to insist on adoption of Anti-Corruption Court law in line with Ukraine's obligations

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

Groysman instructs Justice Ministry, Naftogaz to coordinate actions on possible arrest of Gazprom assets worldwide if arbitration ruling not executed

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in Feb 2018

Ukraine cuts oil transit to Europe by 4.7% in two months of 2018

EIB allocates EUR 16.4 mln for higher education, municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

MHP sees 3.3-fold rise in net profit in 2017

Naftogaz sees shortfall of some $20 bln since 2009 due to low gas transit tariff

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА