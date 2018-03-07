Viber audience in Ukraine expands by 11% in 2017

Growth of audience of Viber application in Ukraine in 2017 was over 11% compared with 2016, and the number of registrations in January 2018 grew by 50% year-over-year, the company's press service has reported.

The company did not disclose the concrete figure for the number of subscribers and financial information, referring to corporate information policy of Japan's Rakuten Group, the parent company.

"The number of messages that Ukrainian Viber users sent to other users from January 2017 to January 2018 increased to 55 billion, which is 80% more than in the previous year. Every second citizen of Ukraine now has the messenger," the press service said.

According to the company, in 2017, Viber users in Ukraine were more likely to communicate with each other via free calls within the application. Thus, the users of the messenger took advantage of the possibility of audio and video calls 1 billion times, which is twice as many as in 2016. At the same time, the average talk time exceeded 6 minutes.

Trends in the use of Viber in Ukraine coincide with international ones. In 70% of cases during 2017, Ukrainians entered the messenger from a mobile phone (Android), 19% from the iPhone (iOS), 4% used Viber from the tablet, and another 7% - the version for desktop computers.

Viber is part of Japan's Rakuten Inc., operating in the field of e-commerce and financial services. In 2018, Viber is available in 193 countries and localized in 28 languages.