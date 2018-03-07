Economy

10:47 07.03.2018

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

The third largest mobile communications operator in Ukraine lifecell has decided not to fight for competitive lots at the 4G communication auction for the 1800 MHz band, as it has the smaller base of serviced subscribers that its larger rivals, lifecell CEO Ismet Yazici has told reporters.

"We did not fight for lots, as we received 15 MHz of this radio frequency band, along with 15 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, which in total is larger than our rivals have, taking into account our subscribers' base if we take the frequencies per subscriber," he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Three largest mobile operators predicts launch of 4G for 1800 MHz band in July

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

NCCR permits Big Three mobile communications operators to take part in 4G tender for 1800 MHz spectrum

Vodafone-Ukraine planning to focus on more promising frequencies for 4G communications

lifecell sees no problems in buying non-continuous frequency range for 4G

Result of 4G tender coincide with Kyivstar's plans – company president

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 2.5 bln at 4G tender for 2,600 MHz range

NCCR plans to hold 4G license tenders in 1800MHz range in early March

Kyivstar submits application to take part in 4G tender for 1,800 MHz

First 4G tender to be held on Jan 31

LATEST

Purchase of additional contiguous spectra within 1800 MHz band is best solution for Kyivstar

Poroshenko: IMF says we made more reforms in three years than in previous 25 years

Poroshenko enacts sanctions against entities affiliated with four banks to prevent withdrawal of capital abroad

Investment in Ukrainian IT companies triple in 2017 - Aventures Capital

Russia's latest actions show Nord Stream-2 should not be completed – Brok

Ukraine's forex reserves remain unchanged at $18.4 bln in Feb

Naftogaz sees no ground yet for terminating transit contract with Gazprom

Transit contract to stay effective until end of 2019 regardless of Gazprom's going to arbitration

Naftogaz, Gazprom could discuss aligning contracts with Ukrainian laws – Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy tightens security of gas transportation system amid crisis in relations with Gazprom

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА