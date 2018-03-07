Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

The third largest mobile communications operator in Ukraine lifecell has decided not to fight for competitive lots at the 4G communication auction for the 1800 MHz band, as it has the smaller base of serviced subscribers that its larger rivals, lifecell CEO Ismet Yazici has told reporters.

"We did not fight for lots, as we received 15 MHz of this radio frequency band, along with 15 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, which in total is larger than our rivals have, taking into account our subscribers' base if we take the frequencies per subscriber," he said.