Economy

10:05 07.03.2018

Purchase of additional contiguous spectra within 1800 MHz band is best solution for Kyivstar

Purchase of additional contiguous spectra within 1800 MHz band is best solution for Kyivstar

Kyivstar mobile communications operator has proposed the largest price of UAH 1.512 billion at the voice auction to receive 4G communications licenses for the 1800 MHz radio frequencies spectrum for lots four and six, allowing the operator to use radio frequencies in the 1770-1775/1865-1870 MHz and 1775-1780/1870-1875 MHz wide spectra.

"We have bought a contiguous band – two neighbor spectra for reasonable money. I think that this is cool for business," Kyivstar President Peter Chernyshov told reporters after the auction on Tuesday.

He also said that the company had many various scenarios how to behave at the auction, although during the auction they had to be quickly revised.

"We did not expect that the third bidders would do nothing. No one expected this. However, we received the widest spectra and we are glad about it," Chernyshov said.

He also said that according to the auction rules, for providing the uninterrupted services to subscribers Kyivstar, using the primary purchase right, bought lot two for UAH 1.325 billion, which along with the acquisition of two lots by voices allowed the operator to have the widest spectrum.

"Kyivstar was the donor of frequencies and voluntarily gave some of its spectra. Other operators would pay compensation of UAH 44.886 million to the company," the company said in a press release.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Number of Kyivstar subscribers visited EU 25% up in 2017

Kyvistar to send UAH 2.2 bln to pay dividends for 2011, 2015, 2016

Result of 4G tender coincide with Kyivstar's plans – company president

Kyivstar submits application to take part in 4G tender for 1,800 MHz

Tax office raids Kyivstar's office, seizes documents in tax evasion case – fiscal service

Kyivstar launches trial operation of Mobile ID service

Kyivstar mulling how to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 21.3 mln

Competition agency fines Kyivstar for refusal to present calls of client

Online radio more.fm creates radio station for Kyivstar

Kyivstar sees 10% rise in revenue in July-Sept, 10.5% rise in Jan-Sept

LATEST

Three largest mobile operators predicts launch of 4G for 1800 MHz band in July

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

Three largest mobile operators pay almost UAH 5.5 bln for 4G in 1800 MHz band

Poroshenko: IMF says we made more reforms in three years than in previous 25 years

Poroshenko enacts sanctions against entities affiliated with four banks to prevent withdrawal of capital abroad

Investment in Ukrainian IT companies triple in 2017 - Aventures Capital

Russia's latest actions show Nord Stream-2 should not be completed – Brok

Ukraine's forex reserves remain unchanged at $18.4 bln in Feb

Naftogaz sees no ground yet for terminating transit contract with Gazprom

Transit contract to stay effective until end of 2019 regardless of Gazprom's going to arbitration

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА