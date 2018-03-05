Finland will issue EUR15 mln for education and energy efficiency projects in Ukraine in 2018-2021

Finland will issue EUR15 million for the development of projects in education and energy efficiency in Ukraine in 2018-2021, Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini has said.

"Finland will continue to increase its financial support to Ukraine, which since the start of the conflict has reached EUR 34 million. Today we are ready to provide EUR15 million for projects in the field of education and energy efficiency," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin in Kyiv.

Soini added he calls on Ukraine to continue reforms, in particular, in the field of fight against corruption.