Economy

18:09 05.03.2018

Ukrenergo cuts electricity transmission by 5.6% in Jan 2018

Ukrenergo in January 2018 reduced transmission of electricity through trunk power grids by 5.6% (by 611.408 million kWh) compared to the same month in 2017, to 10.307 billion kWh.

According to a report on the company's website, the cost of electricity transmission services for January fell by 23.7% (UAH 115.129 million), to UAH 370.833 million.

Ukrenergo in January 2018 reduced capital investments by 10.5% (by UAH 48.095 million), to UAH 408.944 million.

Total expenses increased by 8.3% (by UAH 17.485 million), to UAH 227.094 million, in particular repair costs decreased by 54.8% (by UAH 7.09 million), to UAH 5.843 million.

Ukrenergo operates trunk and interstate power grids, as well as centralized dispatching of the unified energy system of the country. The company is a state enterprise subordinated to the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, but will soon be transformed into a private joint-stock company.

