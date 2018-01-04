Ukraine has to introduce 1,500 intl and European standards for 2018-2021

The scientific and technical council in the field of technical regulation at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade has recommended the Ukrainian Agency for Standardization to introduce at least 1,500 international and European standards during 2018-2021, which will allow harmonizing Ukrainian standards with European and international standards by at least 80%.

Such a recommendation is contained in the decision of the council following the results of a meeting on December 27, the text of which has been posted on the website of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

In addition, the council recommended the agency to sign agreements with the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and continue filling the electronic database of national standards.

In 2014-2017 Ukraine abolished 14,475 obsolete international standards developed before 1992. Currently, there are 23,677 national standards, including 13,211 international and European, according to materials on the ministry's website.

In 2017 Ukraine adopted 1,433 national standards, including 1,353 international and European, adopted as national, the ministry said.