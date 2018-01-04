Price of electricity sale to wholesale energy market 0.2% down in Dec

The average selling price of electricity by producers to the wholesale electricity market in December 2017 decreased by 0.2% compared to November, from UAH 995.08 to UAH 992.97 per MWh, according to data on the website of Energomarket.

The average price of electricity sold by thermal power plants (TPP) in December 2017 was UAH 1,778/MWh (8.8% up from November 2017), that of Energoatom stood at UAH 469.39/MWh (0.8% down), hydroelectric power plants at UAH 266.19/MWh (31.7% down), combined heat and power plants (CHPP) at UAH 1,959/MWh (0.4% up), the feed-in tariff (solar plants, wind farms, small hydroelectric power stations, biomass) was UAH 4,186/MWh (5.1% down).

The share of Energoatom in the total structure of electricity supply to the wholesale market in December was 53.76% compared to 52.58% in November 2017, the share of TPPs some 27.23% (30.59%), CHPPs and other stations some 9.16% (8.45%), hydroelectric power plants some 8.56% (7.17%), and the feed-in tariff 1.29% (1.21%).

Electricity supplies to the wholesale market in December 2017 amounted to 13.552 billion kWh, in 2017 some 142.221 billion kWh.

The average purchase price of electricity in the wholesale market for suppliers at a regulated tariff in December decreased by 0.5% (from UAH 1,094 to UAH 1,088/MWh), for suppliers at an unregulated tariff by 0.3% (from UAH 1,328 to UAH 1,325/MWh).