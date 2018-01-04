Economy

16:40 04.01.2018

Price of electricity sale to wholesale energy market 0.2% down in Dec

Price of electricity sale to wholesale energy market 0.2% down in Dec

The average selling price of electricity by producers to the wholesale electricity market in December 2017 decreased by 0.2% compared to November, from UAH 995.08 to UAH 992.97 per MWh, according to data on the website of Energomarket.

The average price of electricity sold by thermal power plants (TPP) in December 2017 was UAH 1,778/MWh (8.8% up from November 2017), that of Energoatom stood at UAH 469.39/MWh (0.8% down), hydroelectric power plants at UAH 266.19/MWh (31.7% down), combined heat and power plants (CHPP) at UAH 1,959/MWh (0.4% up), the feed-in tariff (solar plants, wind farms, small hydroelectric power stations, biomass) was UAH 4,186/MWh (5.1% down).

The share of Energoatom in the total structure of electricity supply to the wholesale market in December was 53.76% compared to 52.58% in November 2017, the share of TPPs some 27.23% (30.59%), CHPPs and other stations some 9.16% (8.45%), hydroelectric power plants some 8.56% (7.17%), and the feed-in tariff 1.29% (1.21%).

Electricity supplies to the wholesale market in December 2017 amounted to 13.552 billion kWh, in 2017 some 142.221 billion kWh.

The average purchase price of electricity in the wholesale market for suppliers at a regulated tariff in December decreased by 0.5% (from UAH 1,094 to UAH 1,088/MWh), for suppliers at an unregulated tariff by 0.3% (from UAH 1,328 to UAH 1,325/MWh).

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

London court orders arrest of assets of Grigorishin's Energy Standard Group

Ukraine interested in creating open energy market - Groysman

Energy ministry to create National Coal Company in Nov

EBRD considers introduction of auctions to stimulate renewable energy sources for Ukraine to be promising

Energy Community Secretariat backs Ukrtransgaz internal reorganization plan - Naftogaz

Ukraine has enough energy stock to pass 2017/18 winter period

EU proposes five-year program to support Energy Efficiency Fund

Energy ministry publishes Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2035

Westinghouse, Polenergia, EDF want to participate in Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

Energy ministry recommends increasing price of coal made by state-owned coalmines by 10% from Sept 1

LATEST

Ukraine has to introduce 1,500 intl and European standards for 2018-2021

Energy Ministry forecasts 15-20% rise in electricity exports in 2018

Two investors seek to create new residential district in Telychka area in Kyiv – Kyiv Investment Agency

2018 State Budget foresees 21% increase for SBU, 37% for Foreign Intel Svc, 72% for military intelligence

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's funding to increase by 26%, UAH 59.8 bln to be allocated for army from 2018 state budget

Kyiv plans to hold investment tender to build cableway for $21-22 mln

Kyiv plans to hold investment tender to build cableway for $21-22 mln

NBU issues some 400 personal currency licenses in six months, volume of transactions reaches $9 mln

Ukrenergo to conduct stocktaking of assets before March 2018

NBU updates requirements to inspections

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА