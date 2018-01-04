Economy

16:37 04.01.2018

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's funding to increase by 26%, UAH 59.8 bln to be allocated for army from 2018 state budget

The State Budget of Ukraine for 2018 envisages UAH 86.6 billion for the Defense Ministry, which is almost 26% more than in 2017, and UAH 59.8 billion for the Armed Forces and the training of troops.

This is stated in the text of the law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2018, published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

In 2017, the Defense Ministry was assigned UAH 68.8 billion.

Some UAH 2.39 billion will be provided in 2018 for medical treatment, rehabilitation and health resort treatment of the personnel of the Armed Forces, veterans of military service and members of their families, and veterans of the war; some UAH 2.85 billion will be spent for the training and retraining of military specialists.

Some UAH 16.36 billion is to be allocated for development, purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, military equipment; UAH 534 million will be assigned for the disposal of ammunition, weapons, military equipment and other military property, ensuring long service and fire safety of ammo depots, bases and warehouses of the Armed Forces.

The 2018 state budget provides UAH 857.6 million for building or purchase of housing for servicemen of the Armed Forces.

Some UAH 564.7 million in the 2018 budget is intended for the activities of the State Special Transport Service.

