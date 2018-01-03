Economy

11:24 03.01.2018

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 106 bln to national budget in 2017

 National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and companies incorporated in it paid UAH 106 billion of taxes and dividends to the national budget in 2017 as of late December. This is a 1.5-fold rise year-over-year.

The press service of Naftogaz reported that this sum includes UAH 14.3 billion of corporate tax, UAH 30.2 billion of VAT, UAH 33.9 billion of royalties and UAH 13.3 billion of dividends.

Payments from Naftogaz group accounted for nearly 14% of total revenues of the national budget in 2017, compared with UAH 68.8 billion of Ukraine's defense budget and UAH 51.1 billion of gas subsidies for households covered by the national budget.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy as a separate legal entity in 2016 saw a net profit of UAH 26.529 billion against a net loss of UAH 27.749 billion in 2015. Its net income increased by 43.1%, to UAH 161.383 billion.

According to the consolidated report of Naftogaz, the group in 2016 saw a net profit of UAH 22.532 billion against UAH 35.062 billion in net loss in 2015. Its consolidated revenue from sales rose by 48%, to UAH 192.764 billion.

Naftogaz Ukrainy unites oil and gas production assets in Ukraine, and is the country's gas transit, underground gas storage, and oil pipeline transportation monopoly.

