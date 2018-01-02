Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine increased transit of natural gas via its gas transport system (GTS) by 13.7% in 2017 or 11.257 billion cubic meters (bcm), to 93.457 bcm, according to data from public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's calculations, gas transit via Ukraine to Europe reached 90.749 bcm and to Moldova – 2.708 bcm.

This is the highest figure since 2011 when transit of gas across Ukraine was 104.2 bcm. In 2012-2016, gas transit varied from 62.2 bcm to 86.1 bcm a year.

Gas transit in December 2017 fell by 5.6% or 468.8 million cubic meters year-over-year, to 7.952 bcm. Transit of gas to Europe was 7.611 bcm and to Moldova – 341.5 million cubic meters.