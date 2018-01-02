Economy

18:55 02.01.2018

Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine sees 13.7% rise in gas transit in 2017

Ukraine increased transit of natural gas via its gas transport system (GTS) by 13.7% in 2017 or 11.257 billion cubic meters (bcm), to 93.457 bcm, according to data from public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's calculations, gas transit via Ukraine to Europe reached 90.749 bcm and to Moldova – 2.708 bcm.

This is the highest figure since 2011 when transit of gas across Ukraine was 104.2 bcm. In 2012-2016, gas transit varied from 62.2 bcm to 86.1 bcm a year.

Gas transit in December 2017 fell by 5.6% or 468.8 million cubic meters year-over-year, to 7.952 bcm. Transit of gas to Europe was 7.611 bcm and to Moldova – 341.5 million cubic meters.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine posts 26.8% rise in imports of gas in 2017

Ukraine ready to resume purchases of Russian gas if it is cheap

Companies of Akhmetov, Firtash, Tigipko, Koretskyi and DufEnergy licensed to supply gas in Ukraine

Naftogaz claiming $16 bln from Gazprom in arbitration over transit contract

Gas supplies from Slovakia to Ukraine maintained irrespective of gas arrest in litigation with IUGAS

Ukraine imports 11.1 bcm of gas worth $2.5 bln in Jan-Oct

Ukraine to present three oil and gas PSA projects for tenders with intl bidders

Govt continues to develop new formula of gas price for households

ERU first supplies batch of gas from U.S. to Ukraine

Nafta and Cub Energy intend to drill their first well on Uzhgorod gas field in 2018

LATEST

Ukraine starts 2018 with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

Naftogaz Ukrainy sees 13.1% rise in gas transit in 2017, boosts production by 4.8%

Mobile communications operator lifecell continues talks on interconnection contract with Ukrtelecom

Limitations on tax-free express parcels from abroad slated for 2019

Yatsenyuk sells 30% of Espresso.TV for $1.5 mln

Port dues should be calculated taking into account investment – draft decree

Govt permits Biofarma Plasma to export blood preparations in 2018

Fiscal service narrows register of largest taxpayers by 1,230

Yanair starts selling tickets for Lviv-Batumi flights

Ukraine to purchase vehicles equipped with Roentgen apparatus for UAH 305 mln due to future special confiscation

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА