Ukraine posts 26.8% rise in imports of gas in 2017

Ukraine increased imports of natural gas by 26.8% or 2.972 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2017, to 14.05 bcm, according to public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's calculations, imports from Slovakia in 2017 amounted to 9.91 bcm, Hungary to 2.835 bcm, and Poland to 1.305 bcm.

Imports in December 2017 amounted to 954.9 million cubic meters of gas, which is 42.5% less than in December 2016.

The monthly imports of less than 1 bcm in 2017 were recorded only in April when 0.54 bcm was delivered to the country. Imports varied from 1.073 bcm to 1.453 bcm in other months.

Ukraine has not been importing natural gas under the contract with PJSC Gazprom for more than two years (since November 26, 2015), purchasing resources exclusively on its western border.

As reported, Ukraine in 2016 reduced imports of natural gas by 32.7% (by 5.376 bcm) compared to 2015, to 11.078 bcm.